Bay Street Likely To See Mixed Start

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may open on a mixed note Tuesday morning, reacting to news on the vaccine front and the trend in commodity markets.

While crude oil prices are moving higher, gold prices have eased a bit this morning.

On the vaccine front, Canada is reportedly struggling to secure vaccine supply from pharmaceutical companies, and the vaccination drive has not gathered any momentum with just about 2% of the country's population getting vaccinated so far.

Meanwhile, Federal health agencies on Tuesday called for an immediate pause in use of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose coronavirus vaccine after six recipients in the United States developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks of vaccination.

The Canadian stock market ended modestly lower on Monday as investors largely refrained from making significant moves, looking ahead to key earnings announcements from U.S. bank majors, and release of crucial economic data. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which spent just a few minutes in positive territory in the day's session, ended with a loss of 26.75 points or 0.14% at 19,201.28.

Asian stocks closed broadly higher on Tuesday, with earnings optimism and hopes for a faster global economic recovery helping underpin sentiment. Markets also benefited from recent comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that a rate hike within this year is unlikely.

European markets are a bit subdued as investors stay cautious, looking ahead to key U.S. inflation data, due later in the day. Optimism about global economic recovery is supporting the markets a bit.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are gaining $0.40 or 0.65% at $60.10 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $3.30 or 0.19% at $1,729.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.133 or 0.52% at $25.000 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.