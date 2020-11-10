Bay Street Likely To See Mixed Start

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a mixed open on Tuesday amid continued optimism about potential coronavirus vaccines and reports showing spikes in coronavirus cases across the world.

Materials shares may see some buying thanks to higher gold and silver prices. Energy stocks may see some profit taking after hefty gains in the previous session.

The market ended on a high note on Monday despite paring a substantial part of its gains. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which was up more than 430 points at 16,715.72 at one stage, ended the day with a gain of 193.03 points or 1.19% at 16,475.86.

TD Bank Group (TD.TO) announced the availability of its refreshed portfolio of TD Aeroplan Visa Credit Cards. These cards deliver extensive travel perks and accelerated points at Air Canada and Starbucks amongst other offers, TD Bank Group said.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday after U.S. drug maker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced positive early results from their coronavirus vaccine trial, helping boost hopes of a swifter global economic recovery.

European stocks are extending gains from previous session amid continued optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are up $0.32 or 0.8% at $40.61 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $25.40 or 1.4% at $1,879.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.574 or 2.4% at $24.275 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.