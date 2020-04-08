Bay Street Likely To See Mixed Start

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are headed for a mixed start Wednesday morning as investors are likely to make cautious moves, tracking the trend in European markets and the latest news about coronavirus spread.

A rebound in crude oil prices might trigger some buying at select energy counters.

In economic news, Canadian housing starts dropped to around 195,000 in the month of March, from 210,000 in February.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which soared nearly 475 points to 14,062.71 in early trades, dropped to a low of 13,571.48 in the session, and eventually settled at 13,614.14, recording a marginal gain of 21.44 points, or 0.16%.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) reported earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter ended February 2020, compared with $1.65 per share in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Asian markets ended mixed on Wednesday after a choppy session, as uncertainty lingered despite signs of a slowing coronavirus infective curve.

European markets are notably lower after reports showed an increase in Spain's daily toll of coronavirus deaths for the first time in five days and the death toll surpassed 10,000 in France.

Reports saying the German economy will shrink by almost 10% in the second quarter, and the Bank of France's report that the French economy has entered recession with an estimated 6% drop in the first quarter of this year added to the negative sentiment. Sentiment was also dented after Eurozone finance ministers failed to agree on the region-wide stimulus measures following 16 hours of talks.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May are rising $0.61, or 2.58%, at $24.24 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are declining $2.70, or 0.16%, at $1,681.00 an ounce.

Silver futures for May are down $0.155, or 1%, at $15.325 an ounce, while Copper futures for May are lower by $0.0085, or 0.37%, at $2.2640 per pound.

