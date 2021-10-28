Bay Street Likely To See Mixed Open

(RTTNews) - It's likely to be a mixed start for Canadian shares Thursday morning, with investors tracking commodity prices and the trend in European markets where stocks are turning in a mixed performance.

With a slew of corporate earnings updates flooding the market, activity is likely to remain somewhat stock specific.

CNOOC Limited (CNU.TO) reported total net production of 144.1 million barrels of oil equivalent for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 9.9% year-over-year. Overseas production increased by 3.2% to 43.9 million BOE, the company said.

Bombardier Inc (BBd.B.TO) reported an adjusted EBITDA of $142 million for the third quarter, representing a year-over-year improvement of $58 million or 69%.

Whitecap Resources Inc (WCP.TO) reported third-quarte net income of $1.51 billion or $2.40 per share, compared with net income of $12.8 million or $0.03 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Scientific Games Corp. (SGMS) said it agreed to sell its Lottery business to Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU_U.TO) for total consideration of $6.05 billion. The deal price consists of $5.825 billion in cash and an earn-out of up to $225 million based on the achievement of certain EBITDA targets in 2022 and 2023.

The Canadian stock market ended notably lower on Wednesday, extending losses for a second straight day after a fourteen day winning streak, as the Bank of Canada terminated its QE program and said rate hikes are likely to happen by mid 2022. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 218.46 points or 1.03% at 20,954.99, the day's low.

Asian stocks ended lower on Thursday amid concerns that high inflation may force global central banks to tighten monetary policy earlier than thought.

With the Bank of Japan delivering another dovish statement, investors awaited cues from the European Central Bank meeting later in the day and the pivotal U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week. The Bank of Japan retained its easy monetary policy settings and downwardly revised its annual growth forecast.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance Thursday afternoon with investors digesting a slew of earnings updates, and reacting to the European Central Bank's policy statement.

The ECB decided to hold rates and its monetary policy stance unchanged despite inflationary pressures.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are down $1.16 or 1.4% at $81.50 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $4.50 or 0.25% at $1,893.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.041 or 0.17% at $24.150 an ounce.

