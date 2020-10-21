Bay Street Likely To See Mixed Open

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open mixed Wednesday morning, tracking commodity prices and reacting to the data on inflation and retail sales.

While crude oil prices are notably lower, gold and silver prices are moving up.

In economic news, the annual inflation rate in Canada rose to 0.5% in September from 0.1% in the previous month.

Month-on-month, Canada's consumer price index decreased 0.1% in September. Core consumer prices in Canada increased 1% in September over the same month in the previous year.

Retail sales in Canada increased 0.4% month-over-month in August, rising for the fourth consecutive month after hitting a record 24.8% fall in April. However, the increase in August was well below markets forecasts of 1.1%. Compared to retail sales in August 2019, sales were up 3.5% in August 2020.

Meanwhile, new home prices in Canada increased by 1.2% in the month of September, after falling 0.5% in the previous month.

Despite some optimism about U.S. lawmakers agreeing on a fiscal stimulus plan, the continued surge in new coronavirus cases in several parts across the country may weigh on sentiment.

Centamin plc (CEE.TO) reported a 31% surge in third-quarter gold production at 128,240 ounces, driven largely by higher mined grades. Gold sales for the quarter were 118,617 oz, a 9% increase year-over-year.

On Tuesday, the market ended flat after swinging between gains and losses. The benchmark S&P/TSX settled at 16,273.26, down 0.81 points, after scaling a high of 16,369.91 and a low of 16,245.97 intraday.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday after the White House and Democratic Party negotiators said they are willing to continue their discussions over U.S. stimulus measures.

Sentiment was also bolstered after a Reuters report said that AstraZeneca Plc's Covid-19 vaccine trial in the United States is expected to resume as early as this week.

European stocks are down in negative territory weighed down by concerns over a surge in coronavirus cases and tightening of restrictions in several parts across the continent. The U.K.'s FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 are down 0.9 to 1.1%, while the pan European Stoxx 600 is lower by about 0.85%.

In commodities, WTI Crude oil futures are down $0.60 or 1.4% at $41.10 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $9.80 or 0.5% at $1,925.20 an ounce. Silver futures are gaining $0.245 or about 1% at $25.225 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.