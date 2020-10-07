Bay Street Likely To See Mixed Open

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to turn in a mixed performance Wednesday morning, with weak crude oil and gold prices, and U.S. President Donald Trump's offer of aid to airlines and small businesses.

Trump also said that he would sign a new round of $1,200 stimulus cheques for Americans if a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks was sent to him.

U.S. and Canadian stocks had tumbled in the closing hours on Tuesday after Trump instructed officials to hald negotiations with Democrats over additional Covid-19 stimulus.

Canada Ivey Purchasing Managers Index showing Canada's economic activity in the month of September is due out at 10 AM ET.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the day with a loss of 174.06 points or 1.06% at 16,236.13, about 220 points off an early high of 16,455.84. The index touched a low of 16,205.54.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday despite U.S. President Donald Trump ending negotiations with Democrats over additional Covid-19 stimulus.

European stocks are exhibiting weakness in cautious trade with investors reacting to corporate earnings announcements and Trump's comments about stimulus.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November are down $0.91 or 2.25% at $39.76 a barrel.

Gold futures for December are down $16.10 or 0.84% at $1,892.70 an ounce. Silver futures are lower by $0.191 or 0.8% at $23.730 an ounce, while Copper futures are gaining $0.0200 or 0.7% at $2.9835 per pound.

