Bay Street Likely To See Mixed Open

December 08, 2022 — 08:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note on Thursday, tracking crude oil and bullion prices.

The mood is likely to remain cautious with investors awaiting U.S. jobs data for clues about Federal Reserve's interest rate moves.

The Canadian market ended slightly down on Wednesday after a somewhat lackluster session, after the Bank of Canada raised interest rate by 50 basis points, saying inflation remains "too high."

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 16.95 points or 0.08% at 19,973.22, after scaling a low of 19,957.62 and a high of 20,093.02 intraday.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as fears of a global economic slowdown and uncertainty about the pace of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike offset optimism over easing of strict COVID containment measures in China.

European stocks are quite subdued with investors looking for direction and making cautious moves amid economic uncertainty.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January are up $2.53 or 3.51% at $74.54 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $2.30 or 0.13% at $1,800.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.113 or 0.5% at $23.035 an ounce.

