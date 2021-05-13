Bay Street Likely To See Gap Down Start

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a weak start Thursday morning, tracking sliding crude oil prices and weakness in Asian and European markets, amid worries about rising inflation and the continued surge in coronavirus cases in Asia.

Data from the U.S. on Wednesday showed annual inflation rate jumped to the highest in 13 years and well above forecasts, while the monthly gauge rose the most since 2009.

On Canadian economic front, a preliminary reading on producer prices is due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market ended notably lower on Wednesday as stocks from across various sectors tumbled amid rising concerns over inflation and possible monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve in the foreseeable future.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tumbled to 19,067.70, ended with a loss of 166.27 points or 0.86% at 19,107.77.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CTC.TO) reported net income of C$151.8 million or C$2.47 per share in the first quarter compared with net loss of C$13.3 million or C$0.22 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Asian stocks ended weak on Thursday, extending recent losses, as data showing a faster then expected increase in U.S. inflation raised concerns about tighter monetary policy and its impact on the global growth outlook.

European markets are languishing in negative territory in early afternoon trades today, despite coming off early lows.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $1.58 or 2.4% at $64.50 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $5.80 or 0.33% at $1,817.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.188 or 0.7% at 27.020 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.