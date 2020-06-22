Bay Street Likely To See Cautious Start

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is likely to open on a cautious note Monday morning amid concerns over a surge in new coronavirus cases in the U.S.

A mixed trend in the commodities market and a lack of positive news from the corporate front are also likely to prompt investors to stay cautious.

According to reports, the U.S., South Korea and Germany saw spikes in coronavirus infections over the weekend. The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, with more 183,000 new cases reported in the latest 24 hours.

On Friday, the market failed to hold early gains and ended flat. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose nearly 170 points in early trades, ended down 5.63 points or 0.04% at 15,474.20.

In company news, Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) said on Friday that it has reopened a branch of pipeline beneath the water separating two Great Lakes after an inspection revealed no damage, but another parallel branch of the line remains closed due to shifting observed in its anchor assembly. The company has also responded to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's call for proof that the damage to the anchor assembly on one of the dual pipelines under the Straits of Mackinac will not pose a threat to the area.

Asian markets ended mostly lower on Monday Asian as rising coronavirus cases in the U.S. and other parts of the world diminished hopes of a quick economic recovery.

After a weak start and a subsequent rebound into positive territory, European stocks are drifting lower amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic after reports said new cases jumped by more than 30,000 in the U.S. on Friday and Saturday.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July are down $0.25 or 0.6% at $39.50 a barrel.

Gold futures for August are rising $5.50 or 0.31% at $1,758.50 an ounce. Silver futures for July are up $0.143 or 0.8% at $17.990 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are gaining $0.0275 or 1.05% at $2.6385 per pound.

