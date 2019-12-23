Bay Street Likely To See Cautious Moves

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to move in a tight range amid thin volumes on Monday, as investors may largely stay away on the sidelines ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays.

The market will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday, for Christmas and Boxing Day holidays. On Tuesday (December 24), the market will close at 1:00 PM.

Materials shares may move up, tracking higher gold and silver prices.

GDP data for the month of October may provide some direction to the market.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index hit a fresh all-time high. The index settled with a gain of 54.40 points, or 0.32%, at 17,118.44, after rising to 17,166.02.

Asian markets ended mostly lower on Monday despite U.S. President Donald Trump's positive comments on trade and the recent strong batch of U.S. economic data.

European markets are mostly subdued on Monday with investors looking for direction ahead of upcoming holidays.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February are little changed at $60.43 a barrel.

Gold futures for February are rising $5.50, or 0.37%, at $1,486.40 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are up $0.156, or 0.91%, at $17.380 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are edging up $0.0005, or 002%, at $2.8065 per pound.

