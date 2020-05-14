Bay Street Likely To See Another Weak Start

(RTTNews) - Weak Canadian and U.S. futures amid rising concerns about a deep recession due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic point to lower opening in the Canadian stock market on Thursday.

The Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on the economy, the World Health Organization (WHO)'s statement about COVID-19 and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) are expected to weigh on sentiment.

Higher crude and gold prices may provide some support, but the mood is likely to be negative.

On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 377.95 points, or about 2.5%, at 14,503.21, just a few points off the session's low of 14,892.12.

In company news, First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) reported first quarter adjusted net earnings per share of $0.04 compared to a loss of $0.01, a year ago. Revenues were $86.1 million compared to $86.8 million, a year ago.

OceanaGold Corporation (OGC.TO) reported first-quarter net loss of $10.7 million, compared with net loss of $0.7 million in the preceding quarter. In the first quarter of 2019, the company posted a net profit of $16 million.

Asian stocks ended lower on Thursday, weighed down by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's warning that the path ahead is both highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks. U.S.-China tensions added to the concerns.

European markets are extending losses from the previous session amid concerns of a prolonged recession and worries about U.S.-China tensions.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June are up $0.78, or 3%, at $26.07 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are rising $7.10, or 0.4%, at $1,723.50 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are up $0.084, or 0.55%, at $15.755 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are down $0.0135, or 0.6%, at $2.3325 per pound.

On Wednesday, Powell warned of a recession worse than any since World War Two, and called for more fiscal support to shield the world's largest economy from long-term economic damage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría on Wednesday warned that the debt countries and companies take on to weather the coronavirus pandemic would be a drag on economies in the future, as they will "come back to haunt us."

World Health Organization (WHO) said COVID-19 could become endemic like HIV, fueling concerns that recovery from the economic damages caused by the pandemic will take a long time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.