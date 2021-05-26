Bay Street Likely To Open With Positive Bias

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may open higher on Wednesday, tracking firm bullion prices and reacting to strong results from Bank of Montreal.

Easing worries about inflation and expectations that the Federal Reserve will likely continue with its easy monetary policy are also likely to aid sentiment.

On Tuesday, the Canadian market pared gains after hitting a new all-time high. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 36.82 points or 0.19% at 19,564.12, after scaling a new high at 19,679.86.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) reported second-quarter net income of C$1.30 billion, higher than last year's C$689 million. Earnings per share were C$1.91, an increase from C$1.00 last year. The company made a provision of C$60 million for credit losses, compared to C$1.12 billion last year. The bank's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of C$1.06 per share on paid-up common shares for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) are scheduled to announce their earnings Thursday morning.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday despite easing worries about inflation and a continued pullback in treasury yields after several Federal Reserve officials reiterated that any inflation will be transitory and the Fed will maintain its current dovish monetary policy stance.

European markets are drifting lower, paring early gains, with investors making cautious moves as they look for fresh directional clues.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.25 or 0.38% at $65.82 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $9.00 or 0.47% at $1,907.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.134 or 0.48% at $28.190 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.