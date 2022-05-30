Bay Street Likely To Open With Positive Bias

Markets

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a positive bias Monday morning, extending recent gains. While positive cues from Asia and Europe might aid sentiment, the volume of business is likely to remain somewhat thin amid sluggish commodity prices and a holiday in the U.S. market for Memorial Day.

Some profit taking is not ruled out.

The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Friday, extending its winning streak to a sixth session, as easing concerns about interest rate hikes and data showing a slowdown in U.S. core consumer price growth in the month of April helped underpin sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to ended with a gain of 216.40 points or 1.05% at 20,748.58.

Asian stocks rallied on Monday, the dollar edged lower and U.S. Treasury yields fell amid signs that U.S. inflation may have peaked. China's easing of COVID-19 curbs also boosted sentiment ahead of a meeting of European Union countries to agree on Russian oil import sanctions.

European stocks are broadly higher on Monday after Shanghai authorities rolled out a total of 50 stimulus measures to support the local economy, which has been hit hard by the restrictions.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.68 or 0.59% at $115.75 a barrel.

Gold futures are up marginally at $1,852.20 an ounce, while Silver futures are down slightly at $22.085 an ounce.

