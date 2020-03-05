Bay Street Likely To Open With Negative Gap

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a negative note Thursday morning, tracking weak European markets, and sharply lower U.S. and Canadian futures, amid concerns about the economic impact of the rapidly spreading coronavirus infections.

On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a big gain of 355.91 points, or 2.17%, at 16,779.53.

In company news, Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED.TO) said it plans to close the facilities in Aldergrove and Delta, British Columbia, resulting in the elimination of approximately 500 positions. The company also said that it will not bring a third greenhouse online in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. In connection with these actions, the company estimates pre-tax charges of approximately $700 million to 800 million in the quarter ending March 31, 2020.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ.TO) said it posted adjusted net earnings of $686 million or 58 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter compared with adjusted loss of $255 million or 21 cents per diluted share in the year-ago quarter.

Asian markets closed higher on Thursday, after former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, widely seen as a business-friendly candidate, strengthened his chances of winning the Democratic presidential nomination.

Investor sentiment was also boosted by stimulus measures being taken by global central banks to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

European markets are down sharply with stock sliding amid worries the increasing number of coronavirus infections outside will significantly slowdown global growth, despite monetary easing measures by global central banks.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced a $50 billion aid package for low income and emerging markets countries to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, the World Bank announced an emergency package of $12 billion.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April are up $0.30, or 0.65%, at $47.08 a barrel.

Gold futures for April are rising $9.20, or 0.56%, at $1,652.20 an ounce.

Silver futures for May are gaining $0.080, or 0.47%, at $17.326 an ounce, while Copper futures for May are up marginally at $2.5880 per pound.

