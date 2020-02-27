Bay Street Likely To Open With Negative Gap

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open notably lower Thursday morning, tracking weakness in global markets and lower U.S. and Canadian futures, amid rising worries about the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the global economy.

The further spread of the coronavirus outside China has raised concerns about the impact of supply and demand disruptions.

China reported fewer deaths due to the coronavirus and the People's Bank of China said that it would ensure ample liquidity through targeted reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts in appropriate time to help achieve economic goals for this year.

Meanwhile, more patients have tested positive for coronavirus in England, and Italy is struggling to contain the rapidly spreading outbreak that made it the country with more coronavirus cases outside Asia than anywhere else. According to reports, the virus has spread to more than 50 countries.

On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 135.45 points, or 0.79%, at 17,041.92, slightly off the day's low of 17,029.94. The index touched a high of 17,304.57 in late morning trades.

In company news, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) reported net income of C$2.99 billion or C$1.61 per share for the first quarter, up from C$2.41 billion or C$1.27 per share in the year-ago period. The bank also declared a dividend of C$0.79 per fully paid common share, up 7% compared with the last quarter.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reported a profit of $610 million or $1.67 per diluted share for the quarter ended January 31, up from $552 million or $1.50 per diluted shares in the first quarter of 2019.

ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) reported adjusted earnings in 2019 of $365 million, or $3.19 per share, compared to $355 million, or $3.10 per share, in 2018.

Asian markets ended lower on Thursday, extending recent losses, as investors fretted about the coronavirus outbreak turning into a worldwide pandemic.

European stocks are plunging sharply . The major European indices FTSE 100, DAX and CAC 40 are down more than 2.5% on widespread selling.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for April are down $1.44, or 2.96%, at $47.29 a barrel.

Gold futures for April are rising $12.70, or 0.77%, at $1,655.80 an ounce.

Silver futures for May are up $0.281, or 1.58%, at $18.195 an ounce, while Copper futures for May are down $0.013, or 0.51%, at $2.5610 per pound.

