Markets

Bay Street Likely To Open With Negative Bias

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a cautious note with a somewhat negative bias Monday morning due to inflation concerns on continued optimism about a swift economic recovery amid a drop in new coronavirus cases and the faster momentum in vaccination rollouts.

The market ended notably higher on Friday. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 110.20 points or 0.6% at 18,384.27, slightly off the day's high of 18,393.10. The index shed about 0.4% in the week.

CNOOC Limited (CNU.TO) announced Monday that the Company made a large-sized oil and gas discovery Bozhong 13-2 in Bohai Bay.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday amidst lingering worries about inflation and high valuations.

European stocks are languishing in negative territory despite coming off early lows. Concerns over rising bond yields and inflation appear to be prompting traders to stay cautious and refrain from creating fresh long positions.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March are up $0.62 or 1.05% percent at $59.86 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $0.16 or 0.9% at $1,793.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.216 or 0.8% at $27.470 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More