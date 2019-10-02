Bay Street Likely To Open With Negative Bias

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a negative bias on Wednesday due to lingering concerns about global growth after the latest data showed another contraction in U.S. manufacturing activity.

A recovery in crude oil prices may trigger some buying in battered down energy stocks and help limit market's downside.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 210.97 points, or 1.27%, at 16,447.66, slightly off the day's low of 16,429.57.

In company news, National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) announced Wednesday that it has increased its stake in Cambodia-based ABA Bank (Advanced Bank of Asia Ltd.) to 100% with an additional investment of $63 million or C$83.5 million. ABA Bank has assets of almost $4 billion or C$5.3 billion.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) announced that it will pay a quarterly dividend of 6.25 cents per share, up from a nickel. Cenovus also said that it believes it will have capacity for further dividend increases at a potential growth rate of five to 10 per cent annually. The company cut its 2019 capital budget guidance to between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion, a $150-million reduction from the midpoint of its April forecast.

Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED.TO) announced it has bought a majority stake in BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc., a maker of sports nutrition products. The deal gives Canopy Growth a 72% stake in BioSteel with a path to full ownership. Financial terms of the all-cash agreement are not known.

Asian markets ended lower on Wednesday, weighed down by weak manufacturing data from the U.S. and eurozone. Markets were also hurt by reports about North Korea's firing of what is believed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile and fresh violent demonstrations in Hong Kong.

European markets were drifting lower, extending losses from previous session, on global growth worries and caution ahead of another Brexit proposal by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Geopolitical tensions weighed as well.

In commodities, crude oil futures for November were gaining $0.43, or 0.8%, at $54.05 a barrel.

Gold futures for December were rising $3.40, or 0.23%, at $1,492.40 an ounce.

Silver futures for December were gaining $0.128, or 0.7%, at $17.430 an ounce, while Copper futures for December were declining $0.0080, or 0.31%, at $2.5525 per pound.

