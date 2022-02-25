Bay Street Likely To Open With Negative Bias

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a negative bias on Friday on reports Russia has pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the latter's capital today.

Ukrainian forces are reportedly waging a desperate battle to repel a full-scale Russian invasion of capital Kyiv.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said Russian reconnaissance troops have entered Obolon, a residential area just north of the parliament and the city centre.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Kyiv "could well be under seige" in what U.S. reportedly believes is a brazen attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin to install his own regime.

Asian and European markets rebounded today as the sanctions imposed by the U.S., the European Union, the U.K., and some other countries have been softer than feared.

The Canadian market is likely to react to a slew of earnings updates from banks and other companies today.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reported a net income of $932 million for the first quarter of 2022, up 22% from a net income of $761 million it posted in the year-ago quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) said it posted first-quarter net income of C$1.87 billion or C$4.03 per share, up 15% from C$1.63 billion or C$3.55 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) reported first-quarter diluted earnings of $0.97 per share, up 7% from a year ago.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $0.27, compared to EPS of $0.27 for the same period in 2020.

Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) reported net earnings of $214 million for the three months ended December 2021, compared with $597 million a year ago.

The Canadian market staged a dramatic rebound on Thursday after having plunged sharply early on in the session.

Stock markets in Asia rallied on Friday, powered by the substantial rebound on Wall Street on Thursday as the West imposed retaliatory sanctions on Russia.

The major European markets are up sharply today. The benchmark indices of the U.K., France, Germany and Switzerland are up between 1.5 to 2.1%.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.20 at $93.01 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $33.30 or 1.7% at $1,893.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.637 or 2.58% at $24.050 an ounce.

