Bay Street Likely To Open With Negative Bias

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a negative bias Wednesday morning, tracking weak commodity prices and amid caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.

Data on Canadian inflation and housing starts, both for the month of November, and a report on manufacturing sales (final) for the month of October are due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its monetary policy at 2 pm ET. The accompanying statement from the Fed, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's subsequent press conference are set to make a significant impact on the market.

With inflation remaining at an elevated rate, the Fed is widely expected to accelerate its timetable for reducing bond purchases. There are also expectations that the central bank will start raising interest rates after bringing its asset purchase program to a halt.

Worries about rising cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and reports about fresh restrictions on travel in several countries are likely to weigh on the market.

The Canadian market ended weak on Tuesday, extending losses to a fifth straight day. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which touched a low of 20,613.67, ended the session with a loss of 99.88 points or 0.48% at 20,648.57.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday amid concerns about the potential impact of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron on travel. Investors also braced for a faster withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. Signs of slowing Chinese growth and U.S.-China tensions also kept underlying sentiment cautious.

European stocks are up in positive territory amid cautious moves by investors ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. The Bank of Japan, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are also scheduled to announce their monetary policy decisions this week.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January are down $0.88 or 1.25% at $69.85 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $1.70 or 0.1% at $1,770.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.109 or 0.47% at $21.825 an ounce.

