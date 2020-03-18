Bay Street Likely To Open With Big Negative Gap

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are headed for a big gap-down opening on Wednesday amid growing fears of a global recession.

After a strong comeback on Tuesday amid a slew of stimulus announcements from the Federal Reserve and a few other central banks across the globe, the mood in global financial markets has turned bearish once again.

Oil prices have plummeted to their lowest level in about 17 years. U.S. stock futures tumbled this morning, forcing a trading halt in the contracts.

On the economic front, the annual inflation rate in Canada fell to 2.2% in February 2020 from 2.4% in the previous month.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 324.81 points, or 2.63%, at 12,685.21, after scaling a low of 12,322.67 and a high of 13,114.53 in the session.

In company news, Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED.TO) said Tuesday that it has decided to temporarily close all corporate-owned Tokyo Smoke and Tweed retail locations across Canada due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The company will move all its sales online.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL.TO) announced tha it has significantly reduced 2020 capital spending amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent significant decline in global energy prices. The company has decided to defer some of its expansion projects to reflect the current market reality.

Asian stocks crashed and settled deep down in the red on Wednesday with investors fearing an imminent recession due to the coronavirus outbreak, despite recent stimulus announcement from the U.S. government.

European shares are tanking as well, with investors rushing to exit counters, amid concerns the relief measures announced by various governments and central banks may not any significantly help tide over global financial crisis.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures crashed to their lowest levels in about 17 years, falling to $24.55 a barrel.

Gold futures for April are declining $5.10, or 0.33%, at $1,520.70 an ounce, while Silver futures for May are up $0.120, or 0.96%, at $12.615 an ounce.

