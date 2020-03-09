Bay Street Likely To Open With Big Negative Gap

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a big negative gap Monday morning, weighed down by a slump in crude oil prices and mounting worries about the economic impact of the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Asian markets plunged sharply and markets across Europe are drifting down on heavy selling pressure.

Crude oil prices plummeted to a 30-year low. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil prices are down $9.60, or 23%, at $31.68 a barrel.

Gold prices are gaining $5.60, or about 0.3%, at $1,678.00 an ounce.

More and more countries are adding travel restrictions and in Italy more than 16 million people are literally locked in as 366 people are dead on Coronavirus infection. The Middle East countries are implementing restrictions such as shutting down of schools and shopping malls.

Disagreement with regard to production cuts has resulted in oil's crash. Saudi Arabia has launched a price war on Russia and this is likely to result in dangerous implications in oil sector.

