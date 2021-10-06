Bay Street Likely To Open Weak

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a negative note Wednesday morning, tracking weakness in global markets amid rising concerns about inflation, and imminent interest rate hikes from central banks.

The Ivey School of Business will release a reading on business conditions in Canada for the month of September, at 8:30 AM ET. The Ivey Purchasing Managers Index came in with a reading of 66 in August, up from 56.4 a month earlier.

The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Tuesday, led by gains in energy stocks after crude oil prices continued to rise. The S&P/TSX Composite Index moved higher in morning trading and remained firmly positive throughout the session, closing up 131.18 points or 0.7% at 20,183.43.

Asian stocks ended weak on Wednesday as the impasse in the U.S. Congress on raising the debt limit and avoiding a default before the October 18th deadline added to worries over inflation and higher interest rates.

Chinese markets remained closed for Golden Week holidays.

European stocks are sharply lower Wednesday afternoon on concerns over inflation and higher interest rates. Weak regional data too weigh on sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.70 or 0.87% at $78.23 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $3.00 or 0.17% at $1,757.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.198 or 0.88% at $22.410 an ounce.

