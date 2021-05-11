Bay Street Likely To Open Weak

(RTTNews) - Lower U.S. and Canadian futures amid a drop in crude oil prices, and a sell-off in Asian and European markets due to concerns over rising inflation, point to a weak start for the Canadian stock market Tuesday morning.

The Canadian market ended weak on Monday. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 110.86 points or 0.57% at 19,361.88, the day's low. The index hit a fresh all-time high of 19,543.88 in early trades.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) reported a first-quarter profit of US$167.4 million. The company said that on adjusted basis, it earned 28 cents per share in the first quarter, compared with 16 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Asian stocks tumbled on Tuesday amid a tech sell-off and growing concerns over inflation. As the economy heats up, it is feared that the Federal Reserve may tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected. China's consumer price inflation rose at a slower-than-expected pace in April, while producer prices grew at the fastest pace in more than three years, driven by higher commodity prices, official data showed today.

European stocks are plunging sharply amid rising worries about inflation and possibility of the Federal Reserve winding back monetary policy support sooner than expected.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.81 or 1.25% at $64.07 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $3.40 or 0.18% at $1,841.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.053 or 0.19% at $27.445 an ounce.

