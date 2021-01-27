Bay Street Likely To Open Weak

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a negative note on Wednesday, tracking weak commodity prices and lower European markets amid lingering worries about growth due to rising coronavirus cases and lockdown restrictions.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its monetary policy this afternoon.

The Canadian market ended notably lower on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in energy and technology shares. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 126.61 points or 0.71% at 17,779.41, slightly off the session's low of 17,774.38. The index edged up to 17,945.01 at the start.

CGI Inc. (GIB.A.TO) reported net earnings of $343.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, up 18.4% compared with the same period last year, primarily due to improved margins and lower restructuring and integration expenses. Diluted earnings per share expanded to $1.32 compared to $1.06 last year representing an increase of 24.5% year over year.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for global growth this year and said it sees major central banks holding their policy-rate settings through 2022. Gains, if any, were modest as investors looked ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day.

European stocks are drifting lower on selling pressure amid uncertainty about the near term outlook for the markets due to continued surge in new coronavirus cases across the continent and strict lockdown measures in several places.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.10 or 0.17% at $52.51 a barrel.

Gold futures are sliding $11.80 or 0.64% at $1,839.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.378 or 1.48% at $25.160 an ounce.

