Bay Street Likely To Open Weak

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about rising number of new coronavirus cases and reports about more lockdowns in several countries across the world.

Lower crude oil prices may weigh as well. Also, investors are likely to take some profits after five successive days of gains.

The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Monday, extending gains to a fifth straight session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 61.38 points or 0.35% at 17,583.25.

GoldMining Inc. (GOLD.TO) said Tuesday that its subsidiary, Gold Royalty Corp., has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement to the regulators with regard to a proposed initial public offering of Gold Royalty's securities in the U.S. The company expects the IPO to take place after the SEC completes its review process.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) said it expects full-year 2020 distributable cash flow (DCF) per share to be near the mid-point of the C$4.50 to C$4.80 guidance range. For 2021, the company expects DCF per share of C$4.70 to C$5.00. Enbridge also re-affirmed its 5-7% average long-term annual distributable cash flow per share growth outlook.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday as worries about surging coronavirus cases in the U.S. and rising tension between Washington and Beijing kept investors nervous. Brexit talks and U.S. stimulus negotiations also remained on investors' radar.

European stocks are weak in cautious trade as investors eye Brexit talks and track news about coronavirus cases and the developments on the virus front and Brexit talks.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.16 or 0.36% at $45.60 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $1.30 or 0.07% at $1,867.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.094 or 0.38% at $24.700 an ounce.

