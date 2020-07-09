Bay Street Likely To Open Weak

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is likely to open with a negative bias Thursday morning, amid concerns about the continued surge in coronavirus infections and the likely impact on global economies.

According to the latest update from Johns Hopkins University, U.S. reported more than 62,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, and the total number of people who contacted the disease in the U.S. increased to over 3.05 million. 829 additional deaths were reported, taking the death toll in the U.S. to 132309, the update showed.

On Wednesday, the market ended modestly higher after a volatile session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the day with a gain of 33.69 points or 0.22% at 15,629.19, after scaling a high of 15,706.92 and a low of 15,533.09 intraday.

In economic news, housing starts in Canada rose by a seasonally adjusted 8.3% from a month earlier to 211,681 units in June 2020, beating market expectations of 198,000 units, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Asian stocks closed broadly higher on Thursday after a cautious session amid worries about the surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S. and other parts of the world.

European stocks are higher, tracking recent strong uptick in the Chinese market amid hopes of a faster recovery for the world's second largest economy.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August are down $0.09 or 0.22% at $40.81 a barrel.

Gold futures for August are lower by $4.60 or 0.28% at $1,816.00 an ounce.

Silver futures for September are gaining $0.119 or 0.62% at $19.280 an ounce, while Copper futures for September are rising $0.0430 or 1.52% at $2.8670 per pound.

