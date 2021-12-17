Bay Street Likely To Open Slightly Up

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may open slightly higher, tracking firm bullion prices. However, weak crude oil prices and the negative trend in European markets amid a rapid surge in new cases due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus may hurt sentiment.

With no significant economic data to provide direction, movements are likely to remain sluggish for much of the day's session.

Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) reported net income of $30 .2 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $29.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Canadian market failed to hold early gains and ended marginally down on Thursday with investors weighing the likely impact of the monetary policy decisions of major central banks on the economy and financial markets. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 20,988.45 around mid morning, ended the session at 20,739.78, netting a loss of 29.38 points or 0.14%.

Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Friday, as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and heightened tensions between the U.S. and China. Chinese shares ended sharply lower after the Biden administration said it is imposing new sanctions on several Chinese biotech and surveillance companies and government entities, citing national security and human rights issues.

European stocks are down in negative territory with the prospect of higher interest rates coupled with surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant adding to uncertainty about the economic outlook.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January are down $1.40 or 1.9% at $70.98 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $13.80 or 0.77% at $1,812.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.190 or 0.85% at $22.675 an ounce.

