Bay Street Likely To Open Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market, back after an extended weekend, is likely to open on a slightly positive note on Tuesday.

However, buying interest may remain somewhat subdued with investors looking for some direction after gains in nine of the last ten sessions.

The market remained shut on Monday for Family Day holiday.

Higher crude oil prices and data showing higher manufacturing sales and housing starts may aid sentiment.

Data released by Statistics Canada on Monday showed manufacturing sales in the country rose 0.9% to $54.2 billion in December, led by sales of wood products, transportation equipment, and petroleum and coal products.

Another data from Statistics Canada said car registrations in Canada dropped to 109352 units in December from 131745 units a month earlier.

A report from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation said housing starts in Canada increased by 23.1% in January compared to a month earlier.

The Canadian stock market ended on a positive note on Friday, led by gains in energy and industrials sections. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 67.22 points or 0.37% at 18,460.21, despite tumbling to a low of 18,335.83 early on in the session. The index gained about 1.85% in the week.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday amid expectations for more fiscal stimulus and on hopes efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease will help speed up global economic recovery.

European markets are seeing somewhat sluggish movements with investors reacting to the latest batch of economic data from the euro area, and tracking updates on coronavirus spread and vaccination drive. Markets are also digesting a slew of earnings announcements and other corporate news.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are rising $0.23 or about 0.4% at $59.70 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $0.760 or 0.4% at $1,815.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.340 or 1.23% at $27.668 an ounce.

