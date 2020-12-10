Bay Street Likely To Open Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is likely to open on slightly positive note Thursday morning with investors tracking the developments on the vaccine front and higher commodity prices.

Health Canada has approved Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE's Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine's approval in Canada paves the way for the federal government to begin its campaign to vaccinate as many Canadians as possible against the virus, which has killed more that 12,800 people so far.

Health Canada, which is currently reviewing three other vaccine candidates, said it expects to complete vaccinations by the end of 2021.

Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED.TO) said Wednesday it is closing more production facilities in Canada, including its entire outdoor cannabis cultivation operations in the country, as part of efforts to streamline its operations and improve margins. The closure of these facilities will impact about 220 employees, the company said.

Empire Co. Ltd. (EMP.A.TO) reported a net profit of $161.4 million or 60 cents per share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with net profit of $154.6 million or 57 cents per share a year earlier when the results were boosted by unusually large property disposals by Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust that added six cents per share.

The Canadian market ended weak on Wednesday, snapping a six-day winning streak. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended lower by 79.14 points or 0.45% at 17,559.86, after touching a low of 17,475.12.

Asian stocks fell on Thursday as Brexit negotiations reached stalemate and U.S. lawmakers failed to come to agreement over a proposed stimulus package.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance, tracking updates on Brexit and coronavirus cases.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.70 or 1.52% at $46.22 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $4.00 or 0.23% at $1,842.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.125 or 0.52% at $24.115 an ounce.

