Bay Street Likely To Open Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open a bit higher Thursday morning, tracking firm crude oil prices and amid fading uncertainty about central banks' rate decisions.

Activity may remain stock specific with quarterly earnings updates providing some direction.

A report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business showed Canada's CFIB' Business Barometer long-term index declined by 8.3 points to 54.3 in January of 2021, the lowest level since October 2020.

Rogers Communications Inc (RCI.A.TO) reported adjusted net income of $486 million or diluted earnings per share of $0.80 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared with adjusted net income of $500 million or diluted earnings per share of $0.89 in the year-ago quarter.

Methanex Corp (MX.TO) reported adjusted net income of $201 million for the quarter ended December 2021, compared with net income of $71 million a year-ago.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) reported earnings per share of $0.26 for the fourth quarter of 2021, up from $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The Canadian market failed to hold early gains ended flat on Wednesday, with investors reacting to hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which surged up over 250 points early on in the session, ended with a gain of just 4.91 points or 0.02% at 20,595.89.

Asian stocks ended sharply lower on Thursday, reacting to the hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday, the Fed signaled its plans to hike interest rates in March and end its bond purchases that month to counter escalating inflation.

The hawkish tone, reflecting the upside risks to inflation triggered a dollar rally and dented the appeal of equities. Escalating Russia-Ukraine political tensions also sapped investors' appetite for riskier assets.

European stocks are off early lows in cautious trade with investors digesting a slew of earnings updates.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March are up $0.52 or 0.6% at $87.87 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $22.0 or 1.21% at $1,807.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.737 or 3.1% at $23.070 an ounce.

