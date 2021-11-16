Bay Street Likely To Open Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open slightly higher, tracking firm crude oil and bullion prices. A slightly positive trend in Europe may also aid sentiment.

Traders await speeches by a number of Federal Reserve officials this week for additional clues on interest rates and monetary policy going forward.

Data released by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed housing starts in Canada fell 5.3% over a month earlier to 236,554 units in October, the fifth straight month of decrease.

Data on Canadian producer prices for the month of October is due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market ended weak on Monday, weighed down by losses in healthcare, industrial and technology stocks. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 85.45 points or 0.39% at 21,683.08.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as a virtual meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the closest communication between the two leaders since Biden took office in January, produced no major breakthrough on relations nor agreements to ease tensions.

European stocks are higher after a key virtual summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping saw both sides signaling a stabilization in the fraught relationship. However, there was no breakthrough on issues concerning both nations.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are up $0.42 or 0.52% at $81.30 an ounce.

Gold futures are up $9.30 or 0.5% at $1,875.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.320 or 1.27% at $25.425 an ounce.

