Bay Street Likely To Open Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - Sharply lower U.S. and Canadian futures, and weakness in European markets, point to a gap-down start for Canadian shares Friday morning.

News about U.S. President Donald Trump testing positive for the coronavirus hit Asian and European markets and dragged down U.S. futures quite sharply.

Trump tweeted that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.

U.S. jobs data, due out at 8:30 AM ET, will also make a significant impact on price movements.

On Thursday, the Canadian market ended higher, led by strong gains in technology shares. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 63.16 points or 0.39% at 16,184.54, after scaling a low of 16,117.25 and a high of 16,228.45 intraday.

Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED.TO) and New York-based Acreage Holdings, Inc. said they plan to launch Canopy Growth's cannabis-infused beverage portfolio in the U.S. next summer. Acreage expects to launch Canopy Growth's select, sessionable THC beverage formulations in the summer of 2021 in legal adult-use markets in Illinois and California.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday, reacting to news about U.S. President Donald Trump testing positive for Covid-19, and on caution ahead of U.S. jobs data, due later in the day.

European stocks are notably lower, weighed down by news about U.S. President Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus, and the sharp fall in crude oil prices.

Worries about a surge in virus cases in France, Germany and the U.K. contribute as well to the weakness in stock markets.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November are down $1.37 or 3.52% at $37.35 a barrel.

Gold futures for December are down marginally at $1,914.40 an ounce. Silver futures are down $0.119 or 0.49% at $24.135 an ounce, while Copper futures are plunging $0.1550 or 5.1% at $2.8775 per pound.

