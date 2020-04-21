Bay Street Likely To Open Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open lower Tuesday morning, tracking a sell-off in the global markets following another sharp fall in crude oil prices amid mounting concerns about oversupply and lack of storage.

The World Health Organization's warning about more serious damage due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the U.S. President's decision to suspend all immigration into the U.S. for an indefinite period are also set to weigh on sentiment.

In economic news, Canada's retail sales rose 0.3% in February, compared to a month earlier. Year-on-year, retail sales were up 3% in February 2020.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 28.40 points, or 0.2%, at 14,388.28, after scaling a low of 14,075.77 and a high of 14,509.80 intraday.

Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) said Monday that it is withdrawing its 2020 financial outlook until market conditions become clearer for the global automotive industry.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) said its board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share on the outstanding Common Shares. The dividend is payable on July 27, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on June 26, 2020, the company said.

Asian stocks plummeted on Tuesday amid broad risk aversion after crude oil futures turned negative on Monday for the first time in history. Markets also reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to suspend all immigration into the U.S. for an indefinite period, blaming the "invisible enemy" of Covid-19.

European stocks are plunging following a warning from the World Health Organization chief that the "worst is yet ahead of us" in the coronavirus outbreak and that "it's a virus that many people still don't understand."

Weak earnings reports and crude oil's continued slide hurt as well.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for June are down by about 5%, at $15.49 a barrel. May contracts, which expire later today, are deep down in the red, trading in minus again.

Gold futures are down $32.60, or 1.9%, at $1,678.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.779, or 4.99%, at $14.835 an ounce.

