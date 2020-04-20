Bay Street Likely To Open Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a negative note on Monday following crude oil prices crashing to their lowest level in about 21 years amid concerns of rising stockpile in the U.S.

Investors will be tracking reports about the coronavirus outbreak. The coronavirus outbreak in New York state, the epicenter of the epidemic in the United States, is reportedly "on the descent." U.S. death toll from the outbreak rose to more than 40,500, the highest in the world due to the infection. The number of infections due to the virus crossed over 765,000 in the U.S.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 460.56 points, or 3.31%, at 14,359.88.

In company news, Molson Coors Beverage Company (TPX.TO) and Hexo Corp. (HEXO.TO) announced they have formed a joint venture to explore opportunities for non-alcohol hemp-derived CBD beverages in Colorado.

CAE Inc (CAE.TO) announced it would recall 1,500 of its employees in Canada, thanks to a government wage subsidy program that helps put workers back on payroll.

Asian markets ended mostly lower on Monday as investors made cautious moves, looking ahead to a slew of economic data and corporate earnings reports.

European markets are drifting down sharply amid concerns about the economic impact of the virus pandemic and falling crude oil prices.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May are down as much as 36% at $11.79 a barrel ahead of expiration.

June WTI contracts are down $2.69, or 10.6%, at $22.34 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are gaining $3.60, or 0.2%, at $1,702.40 an ounce.

