Markets

Bay Street Likely To Open On Weak Note

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a weak note on Monday, tracking weakness in European markets and lower gold and crude oil prices.

Data on Canadian housing starts for the month of April is due at 8:15 AM ET.

Final data on Canadian manufacturing sales and wholesale sales for the month of are due at 8:30 AM ET.

In earnings news, K92 Mining Inc (KNT.TO) reported net income of US$14.1 million, or US$0.06 per share in the first quarter of 2022.

The Canadian stock market ended on a strong note on Friday with investors indulging in hectic bargain hunting after six successive days of losses. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 400.76 points or 2.03% at 20,099.81 nearly 100 points off the day's high of 20,196.60.

Asian stocks pared some early gains and ended on a mixed note on Monday after the latest data out of China showed the gloomy impact of the country's "zero-COVID" policy.

European stocks are broadly lower, weighed down by the latest data out of China that showed the gloomy impact of the country's "zero-COVID" policy.

A downward revision by the European Commission in its growth forecast for the 19 countries sharing the euro to 2.7% this year from 4% predicted in February is weighing as well on sentiment. GDP growth is expected to slow to 2.3% next year, below the 2.7% seen before.

Meanwhile, data showed German wholesale price inflation advanced to 23.8% in April from 22.6% in March. This was the biggest rate since records began in 1962.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $1.25 or 1.1% at $109.24 a barrel.

Gold futures are lower by $9.10 or 0.5% at $1,799.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.119 or 0.6% at $21.120 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular