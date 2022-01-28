Bay Street Likely To Open On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - Lower U.S. and Canadian futures amid rising concerns about interest rate hikes and geopolitical tensions point to a weak start for Canadian stocks Friday morning.

The Canadian stock market failed to hold early gains and ended on a weak note on Thursday with investors choosing to lighten commitments despite encouraging U.S. GDP data. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 51.78 points or 0.25% at 20,544.11, after having climbed to 20,852.64 earlier in the session.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) said its diluted EPS decreased to $0.74 , from $1.19 in the fourth quarter of 2020, while adjusted diluted EPS decreased to $0.95, from $1.01.

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Friday as Apple's impressive earnings helped spur some bargain hunting at lower levels after a big sell-off earlier this week amid hawkish Fed comments.

European stocks are down sharply amid falling risk sentiment due to concerns over higher interest rates and rising geopolitical tensions in Ukraine. Investors are also reacting to mixed economic data from Germany and France.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.12 or 1.3% at $87.83 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $7.30 or 0.41% at $1,785.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.236 or 1.08% at $22.440 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.