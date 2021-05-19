Bay Street Likely To Open On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a negative start Wednesday morning, tracking falling commodity prices and weakness in Asian and European markets amid concerns over inflation and spikes in coronavirus cases in Asia.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed the inflation rate in Canada increased to 3.4% in April, after coming in at 2.2% in the previous month. Core inflation increased 2.3% in the month, over the previous month.

The Canadian market ended higher on Tuesday, extending gains to a fourth straight session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up by 32.40 points or 0.17% at 19,507.05, after scaling a low of 19,414.11 and a high of 19,556.89 intraday.

Asian stocks ended lower on Wednesday as inflation worries persisted and investors awaited the Fed meeting minutes to figure out officials' view on the economic recovery and inflation.

Tensions between Beijing and Washington, and rising worries about the spikes in coronavirus cases in Japan hurt as well.

European markets are down sharply with mounting worries about inflation raising speculation that central banks might be forced to tighten their monetary policies sometime soon.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $1.40 or 2.14% at $64.09 a barrel.

Gold futures are lower by $5.10 or 0.27% at $1,862.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are declining $0.490 or 1.7% at $27.843 an ounce.

