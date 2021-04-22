Bay Street Likely To Open On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open lower Thursday morning, weighed down by weak crude oil and bullion prices.

Oil prices are extending losses to a third straight session amid rising concerns about outlook for energy demand due to the surge in coronavirus infections in Asia and Japan.

On the economic front, data on Canada's new housing price index is due out at 8:30 AM ET.

The U.S. Labor Department is scheduled to release its data on initial jobless claims in the U.S. for the week ended April 17, at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Wednesday, snapping a two-day losing streak. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 102.47 points or 0.54% at 19,143.25, slightly off the day's high of 19,152.82.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) announced after trading hours on Wednesday that it posted first-quarter net income of C$602 million or C$4.50 per share, up from C$409 million or C$2.98 per share last year.

CNOOC Limited (CNU.TO) reported first quarter total net production of 137.7 million barrels of oil equivalent, an increase of 4.7% year-over-year. Capital expenditure decreased by 5.1% to approximately RMB 16.04 billion as a result of the planned schedule of development projects, the company said.

Precision Drilling Corp. (PD.TO) reported first-quarter net loss of C$36.11 million or C$2.70 per share, wider than last year's loss of C$5.28 million or C$0.38 per share.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Thursday, rebounding a bit from recent losses, benefiting from positive lead from overseas performance by the U.S. market and on some bargain hunting.

European stocks are mostly up in positive territory, extending recent gains amid continued optimism about earnings and hopes that a momentum shift in vaccination drive will help curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The European Central Bank today left interest rates unchanged and made no changes to its bond-buying efforts. The central bank said the Governing Council decided to "reconfirm its very accommodative monetary policy stance."

The central bank said it would continue to buy bonds under its 1.85 trillion euro pandemic emergency purchase program until at least the end of March 2022, while net purchases under its asset purchase program would continue at a monthly pace of 20 billion euros. The bank added that PEPP purchases, as decided at the ECB's previous meeting, will continue at a significantly faster pace over the current quarter.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June are down $0.32 or 0.52% at $61.03 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are down $8.00 or 0.46% at $1,785.10 an ounce, while Silver futures for May are lower by $0.145 or 0.55% at $26.425 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.