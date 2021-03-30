Bay Street Likely To Open On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a weak start Tuesday morning, tracking lower gold and crude oil prices.

Data on average weekly earnings in Canada for the month of January is due out at 8:30 AM ET. Average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees in Canada grew 6.4% year-on-year to C$ 1,112 in December 2020, following a downwardly revised 6.5% rise in November.

The Canadian market ended weak on Monday after a lackluster session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to a low of 18,613.94, ended the day with a loss of 33.36 points or 0.18% at 18,719.22.

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Tuesday with traders creating some long positions ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan to be announced on Wednesday, which is seen valued at around $3-$4 trillion. The Chinese market ended notably higher thanks to upbeat corporate earnings.

European stocks are higher as investors look past concerns over a U.S. hedge fund default and rising yields to focus on recovery from the Covid-19 crisis. Dovish comments by Bank of England's policy maker Gertjan Vlieghe the previous day also offered some support.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May are down $1.19 or nearly 2% at $60.37 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $25.80 or 1.5% at $1,688.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.476 or 1.9% at $24.295 an ounce.

