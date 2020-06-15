Bay Street Likely To Open On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a negative note on Monday, tracking weakness in Asian and European markets amid rising fears about coronavirus pandemic after reports showed a spike in number of new cases in the U.S. and several other parts of the globe amid reopening of businesses.

Lower crude oil and gold prices, and disappointing industrial production and retail sales data from China will weigh as well on sentiment.

According to reports, coronavirus cases have risen in several states in America amid easing of social distancing measures. China and Japan have also reported spikes in new cases over the weekend.

On the economic front, data on Canadian manufacturing sales for the month of April is due at 8:30 AM ET.

Stocks ended on a high note on Friday on hectic bargain hunting after a huge sell-off a session earlier. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed with a gain of 205.65 points or 1.37% at 15,256.57. Recording losses in three of the sessions, the TSX shed about 3.7% last week.

Asian stocks tumbled on Monday after Beijing reported a spate of new Covid-19 cases in a major wholesale food market, raising worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections. Weaker than expected industrial production data from China also hurt sentiment.

European stocks are currently in negative territory despite recovering substantial part of ground they had lost earlier in the session. But worries about global growth due to weak data from China and fears of a second-wave of coronavirus infections continue to weigh on the markets.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July are down $0.85 or 2.31 percent at $35.41 a barrel.

Gold futures for August are lower by $20.80 or 1.2% at $1,716.50 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are declining $0.227 or 1.3% at $17.255 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are down $0.0480 or 1.85% at $2.5520 per pound.

