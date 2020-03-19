Bay Street Likely To Open On Volatile Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to see a volatile start Thursday morning amid continued worries about an imminent recession.

Canada recently cut interest rates sharply and the Canadian Prime Minister announced relief measures Tuesday morning.

The Federal Reserve came out with massive relief measures, the European Central Bank has announced a massive emergency asset purchase program, and several governments across the globe are doing their best to limit the impact of the virus outbreak on the economies.

The sharp rebound in crude oil prices may pull a few energy stocks out of their dismal levels, but support at higher levels looks somewhat unlikely.

Data on Canadian new housing prices and employment changes for the month of February are due at 8:30 AM ET.

On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 963.79 points, or 7.6%, at 11,721.42, after dropping to a low of 11,384.06 around mid afternoon.

Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.A.TO) said that it will reduce operating hours at Canadian Tire Retail and temporarily close its other retail stores,amid the coronavirus crisis.The temporary closure will be in effect from March 19 until April 2, at which time operations will be reassessed. During the closure period, full and part-time employees will be paid.

Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) has acquired Pondera Solutions, a provider of technology and advanced analytics to prevent fraud in healthcare and large government programs. Pondera's core detection system, FraudCaster, helps clients detect improper payments in health plans and government programs.

Asian markets ended notably lower on Thursday as worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on sentiment.

European stocks are drifting lower, giving up initial gains. Stocks moved higher earlier in the day after the European Central Bank announced the launch of a $820 billion emergency bond purchase scheme to soften the economic fallout from the virus pandemic.

However, the mood has turned negative amid concerns the stimulus may not be sufficient to hold the economy from slipping into a recession.

In commodities, crude oil futures are up more than 10% at $23 a barrel, rebounding sharply after recent losses that pushed prices to their lowest levels in about 18 years.

Gold futures for April are gaining $3.35, or 0.23%, at $1,481.25 an ounce, while Silver futures for May are rising $0.275, or 2.34%, at $12.047 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.