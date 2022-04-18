Bay Street Likely To Open On Subdued Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a subdued note Monday morning on sluggish crude oil prices and on concerns about an escalation in tensions in Ukraine. Higher bond yields are likely to weigh as well.

Firm bullion prices might trigger some buying in the materials space and help limit market's weakness.

The Canadian market ended marginally up on Thursday after stocks turned in a mixed performance, reacting to the movements in the commodities market and amid concerns over inflation and likely policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which moved in a tight range between 21,843.04 and 21,935.53, ended the session with a gain of 17.68 points or 0.08% at 21,855.70.

Asian stocks ended weak on Monday amid concerns over inflation and a deepening crisis in Ukraine. Trading volumes were thin amid Easter holidays in Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.

European markets are closed today for Easter holidays.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down marginally at $106.88 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $20.20 or 1.05% at $1,995.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.460 or 1.79% at $26.160 an ounce.

