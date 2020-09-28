Bay Street Likely To Open On Strong Note

(RTTNews) - Sharply higher Canadian and U.S. futures, and the rally in European markets on the back of positive industrial profits data from China and optimism about a new coronavirus relief package in the U.S., point to a strong start for Canadian shares Monday morning.

The market is also likely to benefit from higher crude oil and gold prices.

U.S.-China tensions and worries about the surge in coronavirus cases across the world and fears of more lockdown measures may weigh on sentiment.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 153.09 points or 0.96% at 16,065.35, after falling to a low of 15,832.02 in early trades.

In company news, Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) is recalling select PC Maple Apple Seasoned Pork Loin Roast, 730g packages, citing the presence of an undeclared allergen. All affected units have been removed from store shelves. Customers can return the product to the place of purchase and the customer service desk will provide a full refund, the company said in a statement..

Bombardier Transportation, the rail technology division of Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO), announced Monday that it has signed a new 10-year services contract with Singapore's rail operator, SMRT Train Ltd. Bombardier Transportation has an option to extend the agreement for a further 20 years.

Asian markets ended mostly higher on Monday, although gains were tempered by concerns over rising coronavirus cases and tensions between Washington and Beijing.

European stocks are up sharply, buoyed by data showing a strong jump in China's industrial profits in the month of August. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. is up by about 1.5%, Germany is rising 2.85% and France is gaining 2.3%. The pan European Stoxx 600 is up more than 2%.

In commodities, crude oil futures are gaining $0.15 or 0.35% at $40.40 a barrel. Gold futures are up $2.50 or 0.14% at $1,868.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.108 or 0.44% at $23.201 an ounce.

