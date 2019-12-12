Bay Street Likely To Open On Slightly Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open slightly higher Thursday morning, tracking fairly steady crude oil and gold prices.

Investors will be looking ahead to the developments on the trade front. It is expected that the Trump administration will delay imposing additional tariffs on Chinese goods worth $160 billion. The additional 15% tariffs on imports from China are currently set to commence this Sunday.

On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 11.09 points, or 0.07%, at 16,939.61.

In company news, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. (MFI.TO) has become the first company in Canada to secure sustainability-linked terms for its credit facilities. The Company said it has signed an amendment to its existing credit facilities to include financing terms that reduce the interest rate on the lending facility as key sustainability targets are met.

Cannabis shares will be in focus after data released by Statistics Canada on Wednesday showed retail cannabis sales in the country in the first year of legalization was just shy of $1 billion, but far short of analysts' estimates.

According to the data, the retail non-medical cannabis market registered $907.8 million in online and retail store sales in Canada from October 2018 to September 2019. On a per capita basis, legal cannabis sales in Canada were $24 in the first year.

Deloitte had projected $4.34 billion in cannabis retail sales in Canada during the first year of legalization.

Asian markets ended mixed on Thursday as investors largey made cautious moves ahead of a U.S.-China tariff deadline and the closely watched British election, with polls predicting a narrow Conservative win.

European markets are edging higher with investors focusing on the third general election since 2015 in the U.K.

The European Central Bank today held interest rates unchanged. The markets now look ahead to the new ECB President Christine Lagarde's press conference.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January are rising $0.30, or 0.51%, at $59.06 a barrel.

Gold futures for February are up $4.20, or 0.28%, at $1,479.20 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are gaining $0.076, or 0.45%, at $16.925 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are declining $0.0070, or 0.25%, at $2.7825 per pound.

