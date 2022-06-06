Bay Street Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Higher Canadian and U.S. futures, positive cues from Asian and European markets and firm bullion prices point to a higher open for Canadian shares on Monday.

The Canadian market ended notably lower on Friday amid fears about aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve after data showed strong than expected growth in U.S. non-farm payroll employment in the month of May.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended lower by 241.08 points of 1.15% at 20,790.73, nearly 40 points off the day's low of 20,753.48.

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Monday, as investors reacted to reports of a possible U.S. tariff cut on China's goods, loosening of Covid-19 restrictions in Beijing and improved Caixin Services PMI data for May from China.

European stocks are up firmly in positive territory today with investors cheering reports suggesting that the United States is mulling lifting some tariffs on China to fight inflation.

Market participants also await a European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting later this week for confirmation whether the central bank will raise rates at the July 21 policy meeting.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up marginally at $118.95 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $8.70 or 0.5% at $1,858.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.527 or 2.4% at $22.435 an ounce.

