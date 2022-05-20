Bay Street Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher on Friday, tracking positive cues from Asian and European markets and firm crude oil prices.

China's decision to cut its key lending rates to spur growth lifted sentiment and triggered strong buying in Asian and European markets today.

Still, worries about rising inflation and looming interest rate hikes by central banks might prompt investors to stay cautious and refrain from making significant moves at higher levels.

The Canadian market ended higher on Thursday, led by gains in technology and materials sectors. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which surged to 20,336.12 after opening at 19,907.27, ended with a gain of 80.54 points or 0.4% at 20,181.92.

Asian stocks closed higher on Friday as China cut its benchmark reference rate for mortgages by an unexpectedly wide margin and data showed Japan's inflation accelerated past the central bank's target to a seven-year high in April.

European stocks are firmly up in positive territory, with investors reacting positively to news about China cutting its key lending rates by a record quantum to spur growth.

In commodities market, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.46 or 0.41% at $112.67 a barrel.

Gold futures are up marginally at $1,841.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are higher by $0.072 or 0.33% at $21.980 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.