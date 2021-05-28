Bay Street Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher on Friday, tracking firm crude oil prices and National Bank of Canada's strong second-quarter earnings.

The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Thursday, as strong earnings from major banks and optimism about economic recovery underpinned sentiment. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which hit a fresh record high at 19,835.27, ended with a gain of 28.94 points or 0.15% at 19,774.41.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reported that its second-quarter net income more than doubled to C$801 million or C$2.25 per share from C$379 million or C$1.01 per share in the prior-year quarter.

HEXO Corp (HEXO.TO) announced that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the entities that carry on the business of Redecan, Canada's largest privately-owned licensed producer, for a purchase price of $925 million payable in cash and through the issuance of common shares of HEXO.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday as investors digested upbeat U.S. data and reacted to reports that the world's largest economy will reveal a budget that would increase federal spending to $6 trillion in the coming fiscal year.

European shares are hovering around record highs after reports said U.S. President Joe Biden will seek $6 trillion in federal spending plans for 2022. Biden is expected to unveil his first full budget later in the day.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are gaining $0.37 or 0.55% at $67.22 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $9.80 or 0.52% at $1,888.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.425 or 1.52% at $27.515 an ounce.

