Bay Street Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market looks headed for a positive start on Wednesday, tracking higher crude oil prices and a firm trend in major European markets, amid optimism about growth.

Some upbeat earnings announcements are also likely to aid sentiment.

The Canadian market ended slightly lower on Tuesday, after spending almost the entire session in the red. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended lower by 25.13 points or 0.13% at 19,188.03. well off the session's low of 19,052.41.

Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX.TO) reported first-quarter net income increased to $538 million from $400 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.30 compared to $0.22. The company posted adjusted net earnings of $0.29 per share in the first quarter, up from $0.16, prior year.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) reported first-quarter net earnings of C$355 million or C$0.76 per share, higher than last year's C$312 million. Adjusted net earnings attributable to equity shareholders were C$360 million or C$0.77 per share, compared to C$315 million or C$0.68 per share a year ago.

Loblaw Companies Ltd (L.TO) announced that its first-quarter profit increased by 30% compared with a year ago, helped by an improvement in its financial services business. The company said it earned a profit of $313 million or 90 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 27, compared with a profit of $240 million or 66 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Asian stocks ended mixed in thin trading on Wednesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen noted that interest rates will have to rise somewhat to make sure that the economy doesn't overheat. Yellen later clarified the comments and said she was neither predicting nor recommending a rate rise.

European stocks are up with strong gains, buoyed by some strong earnings and data showing Eurozone private sector growth continued for second consecutive month as manufacturing and services industries expanded. The IHS Markit composite purchasing managers' index rose to 53.8 in April from 53.2 in March. That was slightly stronger than a preliminary reading of 53.7.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.81 or 1.23% at $66.50 a barrel.

Gold futures are down slightly at $1,775.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.198 or 0.75% at $26.360 an ounce.

