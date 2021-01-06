Bay Street Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher Wednesday morning, tracking positive lead from European markets and fairly steady crude oil prices.

Expectations of further stimulus measures in the U.S. amid the prospects for Democrats in the Senate race in Georgia may also contribute to the positive mood in the market.

Still, rising coronavirus cases in several countries across the world and tighter lockdown measures in many places might prove a dampener and limit market's upside.

The Canadian market ended on a strong note on Tuesday, lifted by a fine performance by energy shares after crude oil prices climbed up nearly 5%. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 154.74 points or 0.88% at 17,682.51 slightly off the day's high of 17,694.40.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) announced on Tuesday that it has completed acquisition of a 51% majority stake in Crescent Capital Group LP, a global alternative credit investment manager. Crescent has approximately US$29 billion in Assets under Management as of September 30, 2020.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday amid rising U.S.-China tensions and ahead of the results of two key Senate runoffs in Georgia that will determine how much U.S. President-elect Joe Biden can push through Democrats' agenda.

The Trump administration has signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps, saying they are a threat to U.S. national security.

European stocks are notably higher, led by gains in the banking sector. Expectations of larger stimulus in the U.S. after Democrats won one of the seats in the hotly contested Senate race in Georgia, and seems to be pulling ahead in another.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February are up $0.15 or 0.3% at $50.08 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $4.70 or 0.25% at $1,949.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.040 or 0.14% at $27.680 an ounce.

