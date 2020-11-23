Bay Street Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is likely to open higher Monday morning, tracking positive cues from Asian and European markets amid encouraging news on the coronavirus vaccine front.

Higher futures and crude oil prices too point to a firm start for the market.

After recent positive updates from Pfizer and Moderna, AstraZeneca has now come out with upbeat news about a potential Covid-19 vaccine. The Oxford University and AstraZeneca have announced that their vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90% effective under one dosing regimen.

Meanwhile, the FDA's outside advisers are slated to meet on Dec. 10 to review Pfizer's emergency-use application for its vaccine.

On Friday, the Canadian benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 109.29 points or 0.65% at 17,019.10, after scaling a low of 16,891.59 and a high of 17,048.87. The index gained a little over 2% in the week.

Asian markets closed higher on Monday amid hopes for imminent coronavirus vaccines even as several countries announced fresh restrictions due to continued surge in new cases of infections.

European stocks are higher thanks to encouraging developments around a coronavirus vaccine raising hopes for an economic revival.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are rising $0.60 or 1.4% at $43.02 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $6.10 or 0.3% at $1,866.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.278 or 1.1% at $24.085 an ounce.

